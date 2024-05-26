Japan To Continue To Support Ukraine In Rebuilding Medical Infrastructure Health Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Japan will continue to support Ukraine in the medical sector, in particular in rebuilding damaged medical infrastructure and supplying medicines and medical equipment.

According to the Health Ministry , the key areas of cooperation between Ukraine and Japan were discussed at a meeting between the leadership of Ukraine's Health Ministry and representatives of Japan's government, the leadership of the Office for the Promotion of Economic Recovery of Ukraine, representatives of the Embassy of Japan in Ukraine and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Ukrinform reports.

"Japan is one of the reliable partners that publicly supports us in difficult times, when the country is experiencing the destruction of medical infrastructure, and the enemy is taking the lives of Ukrainians and medical workers in particular. Such resilience and steadfastness is very valuable to us," said Deputy Health Minister Maria Karchevych.

According to the Health Ministry, representatives of the Japanese delegation expressed their support and intention to continue cooperation, which includes rebuilding damaged infrastructure and ensuring the sustainability of the healthcare sector. The issue of supplying medicines and medical equipment remains important.

The discussion also focused on the issues related to rehabilitation, mental health, innovative technologies, etc. The meeting also emphasized the importance of ensuring the autonomous operation of medical facilities due to the constant shelling and damage to the energy infrastructure.

The Ministry emphasized that over the more than two years of full-scale war, Japan has already provided Ukraine with financial support worth more than $12 billion, including for the medical sector.

As reported, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will provide Ukraine with more than 100 generators with a total capacity of over 130 MW.

Photo: Health Ministry