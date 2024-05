Recreation Clubs Market Size Valued US$ 91.4 Billion By 2031, Growing At 6.5% CAGR From 2022-2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Recreation Clubs Market Research, 2022-2031

In 2021, the U.S. was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $11,349.0 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $19,483.0 million by 2031.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Recreation Clubs Market by Category (Recreational sports clubs, Non sports recreational clubs), by Age Group (Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials, Generation Z), by Travelers Type (Solo, Group): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

The recreation clubs market size was valued at $48.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $91.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The key Recreation Clubs Market Trends that fuel the recreation clubs market include an increase in consumers' disposable income, the growth of the country club industry, and the trend of golf tourism, owing to the setup of golf courses across the world. However, factors such as busy work schedules leading to a lack of any leisure activity and high membership costs resulting in lower registrations impede the growth of the market.

The recreation sports market is segmented into category, age group, travelers type, and region. basis of category, the market is categorized into recreation sports clubs and non-sports recreation clubs. Non-sports recreation clubs are further segmented into arts & exhibition clubs and yoga recreation clubs. By age group, it is fragmented into baby boomers, generation X, millennials, and generation Z. Based on travelers type, the market is segmented into solo and group. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Russia, Spain, Italy, France, Netherland, Belgium, Germany, the UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, Thailand, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Algeria, and rest of LAMEA).

By category, the recreation sports club segment is expected to dominate the recreation clubs market during the forecast period. Owing to rise in trend of group fitness activities is projected to drive the growth of recreation sports club segments during the forecast period. In addition, increase in young population willing to take up outdoor sports as a medium for their fitness is expected to be the major driver for recreation sports club.

Based on travelers type, the group segment is dominating the market share. Owing to factors such as the changes in men's fitness habits and increasing health consciousness in the elderly population stimulating the demand for recreation club.

Based on age group, millennial segment held the major Recreation Clubs Market Share with a CAGR of 6.1%. Owing to rising awareness about health benefits and to fight with obesity. Moreover, rising government's initiatives for the provision of fitness equipment and personalized training program and rising disposable income of the consumer which boost the market growth.

Based on region, North America held the major share in the market. Owing to increase campaign about health benefits and obesity was major cause to boost the recreation sports club market in this region, Moreover, the increasing disposal income and changing lifestyle will rise the growth of this market in this region.

The major players operating in the recreation clubs industry include Bounds Green Bowls and Tennis Club, Braidwood Recreation Club, Bretton Woods Recreation Center, Calne Recreation Club, Carolina Country Club, Disneyland Paris, Jebel Ali Recreation Club, New York Yacht Club, Northwood Club, Stowmarket Meadlands Recreation Club, Tewkesbury Cruising & Sailing Club, The Lenches Sports and Recreation Club, Troydale Recreation Club Ltd, Tuckahoe Swim & Tennis Club, and Tumbleweed Recreation Center.

