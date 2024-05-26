Saudi Minister Of State Prince Turki Arrives In Kuwait

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 26 (KUNA) -- - Prince Turki bin Mohammad Al-Saud, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, arrived for an official visit in Kuwait Sunday evening. Upon arrival, Prince Turki was received by Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. (end) msa

