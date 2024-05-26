Massage Oil Market Demand Will Reach A Value Of US$ 8.1 Billion By The Year 2031, At A CAGR Of 10.5% From 2022-2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Massage Oil Forecast, 2031

North America dominated the global massage oil market during the forecast period of 2022 to 2031

- Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Massage Oil Market by Product Type, by End user, by Application, by Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031," The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Get Free Report Sample PDF:

The Massage Oil Market Size was at $3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $8.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Rise in inclination of customers preference toward health living, increase in literacy rate among customers, increase in knowledge about the benefits of massage oil, extensive application for the treatment of various chronic injuries such as sports or accidental injuries, and surge in its application of reducing stress and increasing relaxation are expected to drive the growth of the global massage oil market.

There has been a significant increase in the literacy rate and people are more educated and aware of the benefits of health care products such as massage oils, which aid in the treatment of various muscle disorders and diseases such as sore muscles and normal muscle pain. Oils are also used in different treatments of accidental injuries such as car accidents or injuries to soldiers at work. Many times, car accidents may lead to internal and soft tissue damage. Many physiotherapists use body massage oils such as almond and jojoba oil in the treatment of chronic accidental injuries are some of the Massage Oil Market Trends.

The global massage oil market is segmented on the basis of product, end-user, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product, the market is classified into almond oil, coconut oil, citrus oil, and others. Almonds make up the biggest part of the market, and this is expected to stay during the forecast period. The growth of the almond massage oil segment is attributed to the nourishment and health benefits provided by almond massage oils. However, the others segment is anticipated to grow in the future.

Procure Complete Report:

By distribution channel, the market is categorized into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, E-commerce, and others. The specialty stores segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to availability of various discounts and personal experiences.

Depending on the end user, the market is bifurcated into adults and babies. Among these, the adult's segment occupied a major Massage Oil Market share and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to growing awareness related to various benefits of massage among adults, along with a rising in a number of adults using spa and wellness services to maintain overall well-being

Based on application, the spa and wellness centres segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and isexpected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The medical therapeutics segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

In 2021, North America accounted for 42.3% of the global oil massage market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to possess the highest CAGRs of 10.3% and 15.9%, respectively, owing to rise in health concerns among people and an increase in the popularity of oil massage in these regions.

The key players analyed in the global massage oil market report include Dabur International Limited, Fabulous Frannie, Forest essentials, Frontier Co-op, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Indus Valley, Kama Ayurveda, Majestic Pure Cosmeceuticals, Mambino Organics, Mountain Rose Herbs, Natura & Co, Now foods, Performance Health, Soothing Touch, and Young Living Essential oils.

Enquire before buying:

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

○ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the massage oil market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing massage oil market opportunities.

○ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

○ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

○ In-depth analysis of the massage oil market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

○ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

○ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

Read More Trending "AMR Exclusive Insights:

. Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

. Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

. Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

. Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

. Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.

. Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.

. Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

. Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.



Read More Trending "AMR Exclusive Insights:

○ Massage Equipment Market is estimated to reach $15,083.6 million by 2031

○ Massage Guns Market Will Show An Increase Of By 2027, Report

○ Massage Chairs Market Growth Opportunities In Global Industry By 2027



○ Massage Pillow Market Growth Opportunities In Global Industry By 2027



○ Salon Products Market Size, Analysis, Opportunities, Business Outlook



David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 18007925285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research