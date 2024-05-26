Woman Killed, Child Among Wounded In Kharkiv Region As Russia Shells Village

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion army shelled the village of Bohuslavka in Kharkiv region's Izium district, leaving a local woman killed and two other persons wounded, including a boy, 9.
That's according to Oleh Syniehubov , the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, who broke the news on Telegram, Ukrinform reports. Read also:
Russians once again shelling Kherson
from across Dnipro River
"The invaders hit Bohuslavka, Izium district. A woman, 72, died, and two civilians were injured, including a 9-year-old boy," the post reads.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, last night, Russia hit Kharkiv's central part, injuring 14 civilians.
