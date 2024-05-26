Epicentr Strike: Death Toll Up To 15

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from the Russian bombardment of the Epicenter home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv has risen to 15.

That's according to Oleh Syniehubov , chief of the Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"The number of people killed as a result of the attack on the Epicentr has increased to 15," the official wrote on social media.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, PACE President Theodoros Roussopoulos said the Russian airstrike on the Kharkiv hypermarket is additional proof of the brutal and criminal nature of Russian leadership.