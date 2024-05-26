Epicentr Strike: Death Toll Up To 15

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from the Russian bombardment of the Epicenter home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv has risen to 15.
That's according to Oleh Syniehubov , chief of the Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
"The number of people killed as a result of the attack on the Epicentr has increased to 15," the official wrote on social media. Read also:
As Ukrinform reported earlier, PACE President Theodoros Roussopoulos said the Russian airstrike on the Kharkiv hypermarket is additional proof of the brutal and criminal nature of Russian leadership.
