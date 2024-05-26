Zelensky: World Has Tools To Confront Russian Terror

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky believes the world has something to confront Russian terror with, and Ukraine needs this help: more modern air defense systems and the ability to eliminate Russian terrorists so that they cannot approach the country's borders.

Zelensky made the statement via social media, Ukrinform reports.

"Aggressive regimes like Russia's are rapidly increasing their appetite for aggression. When they succeed in one part of the world, it creates problems in many other places; aggression spreads unless it is stopped,” he wrote on X.

“The world has the means to counter Russian terror, and we in Ukraine need this assistance. Timely and sufficient support from partners. Steady and unwavering support for our warriors. Additional modern air defense systems, particularly Patriots, and the ability to destroy Russian terrorists so that they cannot approach our borders,” Zelensky stressed.

He thanked everyone in the world "who understands this and supports Ukraine."

Also in the post, the president uploaded a video showing Russia's latest strikes targeting Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kherson, and Vinnytsia regions.

As reported earlier, President Zelensky in an interview with The New York Times said that the seven Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems and the U.S. decision to hand over its F-16s to Ukraine would be the best outcome of the anniversary NATO Summit in Washington.