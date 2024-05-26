Death Toll From Russia's Strike On Kharkiv's Epicenter Rises To 16

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from Russia's strike on the Epicenter shopping mall in Kharkiv has risen to 16.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Unfortunately, there are already 16 dead," Syniehubov wrote.

As Ukrinform reported, the police of the Kharkiv region are asking relatives of the victims of the attack on the Epicenter shopping mall to submit DNA for identification.

Sixteen people were reported missing.