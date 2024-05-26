(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There have already been 27 combat clashes in the Pokrovsk sector today. The Russian army has lost 244 soldiers, as well as 1 tank, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, and three armored personnel carriers.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 16:00 on Sunday, May 26.

This day, the number of combat engagements on front lines has increased to 67.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian invaders conducted assault operations from Murom towards Starytsia. Two more combat engagements continue in the areas of Vovchansk and the village of Lyptsi. In total, 11 combat engagements have been recorded. In addition to the previous nine air strikes, Russian terrorists dropped a guided aerial bomb near Slobozhanske.

In the Kupiansk sector, an enemy attack continues near Novoyehorivka. Enemy aircraft attacked twice, near Pershotravneve and near Kyslivka.

In the Lyman sector, Russians, having gained a foothold near Nevske, conducted two more unsuccessful assaults in the Terny area.

In the Siversk sector, Russian troops launched four guided aerial bombs near Zakitne.

Russiandowned over Khmelnytskyi region

In the Pokrovsk sector, six combat engagements are still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, 27 combat clashes have been recorded. The enemy is concentrating its efforts, in particular, towards Novooleksandrivka and Umanske, supporting the actions of its units with air strikes. The situation is under control. As of today, the invaders have already lost 244 soldiers in the sector. The Defense Forces also destroyed one enemy tank, two IFVs, three armored personnel carriers and one vehicle, and neutralized one mortar.

In the Kurakhove sector, the number of combat engagements remains the same. Russian terrorists dropped two guided aerial bombs in the Kostiantynivka area.

In the Dnipro River sector, another attack was repelled near Krynky. The total number of attacks increased to four.

The situation in the rest of the sectors has not changed significantly.

As Ukrinform reported, 141 combat engagements took place at the front yesterday.

Photo: OC West