Bodies Of Ten Dead Identified In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, experts have identified the bodies of 10 people killed in the Russian air strike on the Epicenter shopping mall on Saturday, May 25.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"We have already identified 10 people, eight of whom have been identified through DNA tests. Among the dead are a 12-year-old girl and her mother. Eight people are still missing," wrote Syniehubov.

Death toll from Russia's strike on's Epicenter rises to 16

According to him, the State Emergency Service workers have dismantled about 30% of the rubble. They suspend work during air raid alerts fearing that the occupiers will use double strike tactics.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a hotline of the Kharkiv Regional Psychological Service is open for Kharkiv residents who need psychological support.