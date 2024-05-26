Woman Injured As Russian Troops Shell Nikopol District 10 Times Today

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army continues to shell the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"During the day the Russians shelled the Nikopol district 10 times. They shelled civilian settlements with heavy artillery. They also used kamikaze drones. A 69-year-old woman was injured in one of the attacks in Nikopol. She was hospitalized with concussion. Doctors assessed the victim's condition as moderate," Lysak wrote.

According to him, one two-story building and one three-story building, as well as 24 private houses were damaged in the city. A shop and the premises of a medical center also sustained damage. As many as 17 outbuildings, 2 greenhouses, 5 cars, solar panels, a gas pipeline and power lines were hit.,

Explosions were heard in the Marhanets and Myrove communities. No casualties have been reported.

As Ukrinform reported, men aged 30, 42 and 66 were injured in a kamikaze drone attack in Nikopol on May 25.