Two Killed, Nine Wounded In Russian Shelling Of Kharkiv Region

Two people were killed and nine others injured, including children, in the Kharkiv region as a result of Russian shelling.

According to Ukrinform, the Prosecutor General's Office said this in a post on Facebook.

Under the procedural guidance of the Izium, Chuhuiv and Bohodukhiv District Prosecutor's Offices of the Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) were launched.

According to the investigation, on May 26, at approximately 14:20, the enemy attacked the village of Bohuslavka, Izium district. An aerial munition hit the territory of a private household. A 71-year-old woman was killed and five other people were injured, including boys aged 9 and 12. The children were hospitalized. Residential buildings, outbuildings, and cars were damaged in the village.

The Russian military also shelled Vovchansk once again. Two women aged 65 and 63 were injured. In the village of Starytsia, Chuhuiv district, a 76-year-old man was killed and a 77-year-old woman was injured.

At around 16:00, an enemy FPV drone hit Ivashky village of the Zolochiv united territorial community. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged. A 29-year-old man sustained a shrapnel wound and was treated by medics at the scene.

As Ukrinform reported, in Kharkiv, experts have identified the bodies of 10 people killed in the Russian air strike on the Epicenter shopping mall on Saturday, May 25.