Zelensky Thanks Everyone Who Supports Kharkiv

The head of state said this in his nightly video address , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, the rubble at the site of a Russian bomb attack on a hypermarket in Kharkiv is being cleared all day long, as the building has burned to the ground. As of now, fourteen people have been reported dead. My condolences to all the families and friends. The death toll may be higher as additional examinations and further work are needed after the fire to provide full information about the deceased. The number of injured is over forty," Zelensky said.

According to him, everyone is being provided with the necessary assistance. "As required, all the necessary services are engaged on the scene of this Russian terrorist attack – hundreds of people are working: the State Emergency Service, police, psychologists, and the necessary equipment," he said.

Zelensky thanked everyone who "supports the people and supports our Kharkiv."

"Many leaders, representatives of states and international organizations, public figures have expressed their condolences to Ukraine and Kharkiv and condemned Russian terror. It is important that this condemnation lead to entirely fair consequences. That we finally get a sufficient number of air defense systems to protect Ukraine and our cities. And that our partners have enough determination for preemptive protection against Russian terrorists, just as they would strike at any other terrorists – destroying them before they start taking lives," Zelensky said.

The bodies of ten people killed by a Russian airstrike on an Epitsentr hardware store in Kharkiv on May 25 have already been identified.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine