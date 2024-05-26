Premier Wedding Caterer In Dorset And Hampshire Announces Enhanced Custom Catering Services

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hampshire, UK - Idelica, a renowned catering service provider with over ten years of experience, is excited to announce the enhancement of their custom wedding catering services in Dorset and Hampshire. Known for their exceptional service and innovative culinary offerings, Idelica continues to set the standard for event catering in the region. For inquiries, please contact 01425 350350.



Company Background



Idelica has established itself as a leading name in the catering industry, specializing in both private and corporate events. With a decade of experience, Idelica is committed to making every event perfect by offering a wide range of catering services tailored to the unique needs of each client. From intimate gatherings to large-scale functions, Idelica ensures every detail is meticulously handled.



Unique Selling Points



Idelica stands out in the competitive catering market by offering:



Customizable Catering Options: Each event is unique, and Idelica's services are fully customizable to meet specific needs.



Comprehensive Service Offerings: Services range from delivery to full on-site cooking and serving, ensuring flexibility and convenience.



Specialized Cuisine: Expertise in Spanish paella, tapas, pizza, and antipasti-style buffets sets Idelica apart from other caterers.



Dietary Accommodation: Ability to cater to diverse dietary requirements, ensuring all guests are satisfied.



Key Services Offered



Idelica provides a variety of catering services designed to enhance any event:



Delivery Options: Food can be delivered with or without serving staff, depending on the client's preference.



On-site Cooking and Serving: Experienced chefs and staff provide live cooking and serving, adding an interactive and engaging element to the event.



Custom Menus: From canapes and sit-down meals to sharing boards and festival-style street food, Idelica offers a wide range of menu options that can be customized to suit any event.



Menu Highlights



Idelica's menu is a celebration of flavors and presentation:



Spanish-Themed Dishes: Specializing in paella and tapas, bringing a taste of Spain to Dorset and Hampshire.



Unique Offerings: Pizza and antipasti-style buffets, perfect for creating a relaxed and enjoyable dining experience.



Sweet Options and Cheese Towers: Delicious desserts and impressive cheese towers to end the meal on a high note.



Event Customization and Flexibility



Understanding that no two events are the same, Idelica offers bespoke catering services that are tailored to the clients preferences:



Service Style Flexibility: Whether the event is formal or informal, Idelica can adapt to match the theme and ambiance.



Venue Adaptability: Able to cater at a variety of venues, including recommended wedding locations like Sopley Mill, The Old Vicarage, Deans Court, Gorwell Farm, Weddings in the Woods, and Gambledown Farm.



Booking Process



Booking Idelica's services is straightforward and client-friendly:



Initial Consultation: Discuss event details and specific requirements with the Idelica team.



Deposit: A 20% deposit is required to secure the date.



Finalization of Details: At eight weeks before the event, all details, including guest numbers and dietary requirements, are finalized.



Final Invoice: Issued six weeks before the wedding day, ensuring everything is set for the big day.



Contact Information



For more information or to book Idelica's catering services, please contact:



Phone: 01425 350350



Website: Idelica Catering



Conclusion



Idelica invites couples and event planners to experience their exceptional catering services, where every meal is crafted with care and every event is executed to perfection. With a commitment to quality, customization, and client satisfaction, Idelica is the premier choice for a Caterer in Dorset and a Wedding Caterer in Dorset .

Company :-Idelica Limited

User :- Caterer Dorset

Email :...

Phone :-1425350350

Mobile:- 1426350350

Url :-