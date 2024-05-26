Arab Lawmakers Discuss Regional Developments With Palestinians In Focus

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, May 26 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament convened for talks on Sunday to discuss the latest events around the region, with Palestinian developments taking precedence over the rest of the matters on the agenda.

Lashing out at the international community for "overlooking the legitimate rights of the Palestinians," Arab Parliament chief and top Algerian lawmaker Ibrahim Bughali underlined his country's vociferous support for all United Nations resolutions that back the formation of an independent Palestinian state.

Citing a draft resolution that supported UN membership for the Palestinians, the Arab Parliament chief said such moves are tantamount to a "moral and legal" obligation towards the Palestinians, saying he was hopeful that the talks would push forward pan-Arab cooperation, including a "united stand" in support of the Palestinians. (end)

