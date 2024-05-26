               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Two Killed, Others Injured In Israeli Occupation Raids On Southern Lebanon


5/26/2024 3:05:19 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, May 26 (KUNA) -- Two people were killed, and others were injured on Sunday in latest Israeli occupation raids on southern Lebanon, whereas the rebellion targeted two Israeli military sites in Palestine.
In a statement, the Lebanese National News Agency said that the raids were carried out by two drones and targeted cities including Ayta ash Shab, Naqoura, and Khiam.
Since October 7th, southern Lebanon has been witnessing constant confrontations between the Israeli occupation forces and the "resistance". (end)
kbs



MENAFN26052024000071011013ID1108259295


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search