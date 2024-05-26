Two Killed, Others Injured In Israeli Occupation Raids On Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, May 26 (KUNA) -- Two people were killed, and others were injured on Sunday in latest Israeli occupation raids on southern Lebanon, whereas the rebellion targeted two Israeli military sites in Palestine.

In a statement, the Lebanese National News Agency said that the raids were carried out by two drones and targeted cities including Ayta ash Shab, Naqoura, and Khiam.

Since October 7th, southern Lebanon has been witnessing constant confrontations between the Israeli occupation forces and the "resistance". (end)

