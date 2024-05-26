Israeli Occupation Army Announces Death Of 2 Soldiers In Northern Gaza Battles

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 26 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation army announced on Sunday evening that two Israeli soldiers died of wounds sustained earlier in battles in the northern Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll in the army to 636 soldiers since October 7 last year.According to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, the number of injuries in the Israeli occupation army since October 7 last year amounted to about 3601 injuries, including 2097 light injuries, 948 moderate injuries and 556 serious injuries.