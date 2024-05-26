No One Has License To Commit War Crimes, ICC Prosecutor Says

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 26 (Petra) -- The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, said on Sunday that the current period is risky at the international level, calling for upholding international law in all ways.No one has a license to commit war crimes or crimes against humanity, Khan said, according to Euronews, adding that without international law, there would be nothing to uphold.The ICC prosecutor added that the ongoing war is not the way wars are waged and does not represent the Geneva Conventions.Khan had previously said that he had received a number of threats from international officials after calling for an arrest warrant to be issued against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant.