Eight Killed In Israeli Bombardment Of Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, May 26 (Petra) -- The death toll as a result of Israeli raids on towns in southern Lebanon rose to eight on Sunday.A Lebanese security official said, "One person was martyred as a result of a raid on the town of Naqoura, two martyrs in Ayta ash Shab, three in Hula, and two martyrs in Yaroun."He noted the explosion of missiles over the occupied Lebanese Arqoub area and the Shebaa Farms, echoing in many villages and towns.