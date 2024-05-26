Israeli Strikes Kill 16 Palestinians In Gaza

Gaza, May 26 (Petra) - Israeli occupation airstrikes killed 13 Palestinians and injured 20 at least after bombing a house in Jabalia Nazla town, north of Gaza Strip.Additionally, Israeli shelling killed three Palestinians and injured others that targeted a house in the vicinity of Necmettin Erbakan School, downtown Jabalia city.

