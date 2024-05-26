(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Tech Innovator Parth Shah Faces Unprecedented Challenges: A Press Statement

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, May 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Parth Shah, founder of Smatter LLP, a technology company based out of Ahmedabad, India has issued a statement to address the significant challenges and obstructions encountered in recent months. Since founding Smatter LLP in 2018, Shah has been dedicated to developing innovative technology solutions, including the flagship product Smatter Eagle+, a secure multi-language messaging app. Other projects span various domains, such as NGO process management, stock analysis, and online multiplayer gaming, all adhering to high ethical standards.Recent months have seen persistent obstructions severely impacting Shah's personal and professional life. Despite no concrete evidence of surveillance, circumstances suggest coordinated efforts to disrupt activities, resulting in professional sabotage and personal stress.Shah categorically states that no illegal activities, fraudulent behavior, or actions justifying extreme measures have occurred. Any hypothetical communication construed as wrongdoing was solely for restricting user, ensuring compliance, research validation or for knowledge purposes, with no real-life actions. Technological developments, including the Smatter app, have adhered strictly to local and international laws, ensuring platforms are not used for illegal activities.In the past seven years, Shah has devoted most of his time to technology research and building systems and apps as testing sources for future technology. Research conducted using different search engines and social media accounts from his personal cell followed all laws and guidelines. Moreover, Shah is not associated, affiliated, supported, motivated, or linked to any political party, association, internal or external intelligence agencies, private agencies, or organizations worldwide.The Smatter Private Number messaging app strictly adheres to local and international laws, carefully managing to restrict buyers or users dealing with drugs or prohibited substances.Shah categorically states that there have been no letters from any government body regarding any alleged wrongful violations, investigation or any statement from any official that might initiate surveillance. Certain RTI applications filed seeking records of any surveillance activities or investigations were denied as exemptions by the concerned department.To clarify, neither Shah nor Smatter LLP have purchased any immovable assets to date. Total combined assets altogether and savings are worth less than 2 crore INR, emphasizing a focus on reinvesting limited resources into technological development rather than accumulating wealth.Shah is strongly committed towards contributing positively to society through technological innovation. For further information or inquiries, contact Parth Shah at ...

