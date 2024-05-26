Mamata Banerjee, Yuvraj Singh Congratulate KKR For IPL 2024 Win

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Celebrations fueled around after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) outplayed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in all departments to clinch their third IPL championship with a comprehensive eight-wicket win in a relatively one-sided IPL 2024 title clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wishing KKR for their IPL title victory wrote on 'X',“Kolkata Knight Riders' win has brought about an air of celebration all across Bengal. I would like to personally congratulate the players, the support staff and the franchise for their record breaking performance in this season of the IPL.

“Wishing for more such enchanting victories in the years to come!” she added.

KKR's bowlers, led by stellar spells from Andre Russell (3-19), Mitchell Starc (2-14) & Harshit Rana (2-24), bowled out SRH for just 113, the lowest total in an IPL final. In reply, the batters, led by Venkatesh Iyer's 52 not out off 26 balls, chased down the total in just 10.3 overs to make it the second time the side won an IPL title in Chennai.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh congratulating KKR wrote on 'X', "Congratulations to @KKRiders on being crowned @IPL 2024 champions. They've been the standout team all thru the season. Kudos to @SunRisers for a stellar run - but the better team prevailed today. Special shoutout to @GautamGambhir for his fearless mentorship, and to the King of Hearts, @iamsrk for his success in both cinema and cricket this year!".