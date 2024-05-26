AAF Dismisses US President's Understanding Of Afghanistan, Its People

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghan-American Foundation (AAF) has dismissed US President Joe Biden's remarks on Afghanistan and its people and said that despite challenges imposed by external forces, the people of Afghanistan continually demonstrated their strength and ability to come together.

In a statement the AAF said Afghanistan's diverse people had shown deep resilience and unity in the face of adversity for generations.

“If anything has divided Afghans, it has been decades of foreign intervention in Afghanistan, including meddling by its neighbors and many years of misguided and exploitative US foreign policy.”

The Afghan people have a deep desire for peace, stability, and progress. Despite the challenges imposed by external forces, they have continually demonstrated their strength and ability to come together.

“We stand with the Afghan people in their pursuit of a brighter future and demand a shift toward mindsets, words, and policies that genuinely support their sovereignty, their rights and their development as they face one of the most dire humanitarian, economic, and political situations in the world today.”

Earlier, President Biden described Afghanistan as“the graveyard of empires” and went on to state that Afghans“can never be united.”

Pr/nh

