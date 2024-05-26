Pakistan Demands IEA To Arrest, Extradite TTP Leadership

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has asked the acting Afghan government to arrest and hand over the Tahreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) chief and other leaders of the orgnaisation.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) repeatedly rejected Pakistan's accusations and linked violence in Pakistan with the negligence and lack of capabilities of its security forces.

IEA Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the Doha Agreement and the non-use of Afghan soil against any country.

Addressing reporters along with other security officials Naqvi again blamed TTP for its role in recent terrorist attacks in the country, including a suicide bombing of a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Besham.

“We demand that the interim Taliban government arrest the TTP leaders, including its chief, Noor Wali Mehsud and hand them over to Pakistan in order to maintain friendly relations between the two countries,” Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi told a press conference in Lahore, along with senior security officials.

nh

