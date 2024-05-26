Amir Appoints Ambassadors To Spain, Australia

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued on Sunday the Amiri decision No. 46 of 2024, appointing HE Salem bin Mubarak Al Shafi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Spain.

His Highness the Amir also issued the Amiri decision No. 47 of 2024, appointing Ali Saad Mohammed Habab Al Hajri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Australia.

The decisions are effective starting from their date of issue and are to be published in the official gazette.

