Turbulence Over Turkey Injures 12 On Qatar Airways Flight

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Twelve people were injured during turbulence on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Ireland that landed safely on Sunday, Dublin airport authorities said.

The incident comes a week after a passenger died and dozens were injured when a Singapore Airlines flight from London hit severe turbulence and was diverted to Bangkok.

Six passengers and six crew members suffered injuries in the latest incident, when Qatar Airways flight QR017 endured turbulence over Turkey, Dublin airport said in a statement. The flight landed as scheduled shortly before 1:00 pm (1200 GMT) Sunday, it added. Qatar Airways flight QR017, a Boeing B787-9 from Doha to Dublin has landed safely, after encountering a turbulence, said the Airline in a post on X. A small number of passengers and crew sustained minor injuries in flight and are now receiving medical attention. The matter is now subject to an internal investigation, Qatar Airways added.

