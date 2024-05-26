Amir To Visit Cyprus, Greece

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will head Monday to the Republic of Cyprus on an official visit, followed by a state visit to the Hellenic Republic, at the invitation of the two countries' leaders.

During the two visits, His Highness the Amir will hold discussions with the presidents and senior officials of the two friendly countries, on to ways to enhance cooperation relations, in addition to exchanging views on various regional and international issues of common concern.

His Highness the Amir will be accompanied by an official delegation.

