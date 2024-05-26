Underneath Claims Best Short Narrative And Best Original Score Awards At Prestigious Vegas Movie Awardstm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Award Winning Short Underneath

Erden Helps Nasim stand after a long journey

Erden wrestles with his reality

SOLD AT CANNES, STREAMING SOON! Adventure Short Film Underneath wins Best Short Narrative and Best Original Score at Prestigious Vegas Movie AwardsTM.

- Chase KorzepWOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Vegas Movie AwardsTM, one of the most sought-after and influential film festivals worldwide, announces Underneath as the recipient of multiple awards including Award of Excellence Best Narrative Short and Award of Prestige Best Original Score.Underneath, directed by Chase Korzep and produced by Lily Campisi, tells the story of a young British man in 1917 who, after a train explosion that kills his father, is forced to survive the Arabian desert alongside his guide as they uncover the truth of World War One's tide-changing treasure.Being part of the prestigious Vegas Movie AwardsTM alumni network, Underneath now joins the ranks of visionary filmmakers from more than 80 countries, including Academy Award®, Emmy®, Golden Globe®, and BAFTA® winners such as Guy Nattiv, Olivia Colman, and Tom Hanks, among others.The Vegas Movie AwardsTM, a member of the Film Festival Alliance, is dedicated to providing ongoing education, opportunities, and support for filmmakers, making this win a valuable addition to Underneath's career growth.For more information about this award-winning film and to check out the trailer, visit

Chase Korzep

Camp Easy Films

+1 702-485-7361

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other

Underneath Trailer