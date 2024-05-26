Pawsitively Spoiled Announces First New Pet Sitting Franchise Territory In Tennessee

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pawsitively Spoiled was founded over 30 years ago by Nicole Peel in Indiana.

Pawsitively Spoiled is known for its detail-oriented pet care.

The pet sitting franchise has seen exponential growth in recent years, marking its first location in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and the surrounding area.

- Nicole Peel, Founder of Pawsitively SpoiledMURFREESBURO, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- There's a new big dog in town for the residents of Tennessee thanks to the latest franchise sale for Pawsitively Spoiled , a pet care franchise headquartered in Indiana known for its detailed touch to pet sitting and specialized client attention. The new location will land within Murfreesboro, Tennessee, serving Rutherford County. The new franchise is owned by Michael and Amanda who are taking on the seventh location for the brand.“We are very excited to welcome our seventh franchise and the first one located in Tennessee,” stated Founder Nicole Peel.“The owners are good friends with the owners of one of our locations in Central Indiana and have watched them build their business and grow over the past 3 years. Seeing their success, they decided to jump into small business ownership and join us!”Pawsively Spoiled is certainly no stranger to growth, going strong since its inception 34 years ago in Kokomo. As the brand continues to build, so does the excitement, said Peel.“I am very excited for the growth. Our business started really just as helping a friend out and making a little side cash for a cash strapped college kid - me - and now it is growing like crazy. I believe it is the only franchise ever to begin here in my hometown so that's pretty cool!”The pet-centric brand is looking to expand to new locations within the near future, bringing locations to Indiana and beyond. Since pet sitting is pertinent to any city with pet owners, the market opportunities are endless, said Peel.“We would love to see new entrepreneurs partner with us in Indianapolis proper, Greenwood, Brownsburg/Avon, and Fort Wayne,” she said.“We also are set to explore Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida as potential places - that's just scratching the surface. I am confident that many spots in Arizona would also be great, namely because I have vacationed there several times and love those areas.”Pawsitively Spoiled is focused on continuing to support its existing franchisees in their growth, focusing on current territory growth through events this coming summer.To learn more information about franchising with Pawsitively Spoiled, reach Nicole Peel at 765-860-2204 or visit the pet sitting franchise website at .About Pawsitively SpoiledHeadquartered in Kokomo, Indiana, Pawsitively Spoiled brings customized pet sitting services to animals of all types, needs, and ages. The pet sitting franchise can be found across Indiana, Colorado, and Tennessee. To learn more about owning a Pawsitively Spoiled franchise, visit .

