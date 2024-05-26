PM Modi Applauds Preneet Kaur's Tireless Service To Punjab

(MENAFN- IANS) Patiala, May 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his heartfelt commendation to Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur in a letter, recognising her family's generations-long commitment to serving the people of Punjab.

In his letter, PM Modi lauded the extensive public service record of Kaur's family, particularly highlighting the impactful contributions of Captain Amarinder Singh, both as Chief Minister and grassroots leader.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence in Kaur's ability to represent the people of Patiala, citing her consistent advocacy for Punjab's progress and prosperity over the past two decades.

"As a distinguished parliamentarian, you have consistently raised critical issues concerning the progress and prosperity of Punjab for over two decades. The strong bond you have established with the people of Patiala speaks volumes about the integrity and dedication with which you have tirelessly worked towards the betterment of the region," the Prime Minister said.

Expressing optimism in Kaur's electoral prospects, PM Modi underscored the importance of the ongoing elections in shaping the nation's future.

He urged voters to participate early despite the summer heat and called on party workers to focus on winning every booth.

Responding to PM Modi's letter, four-time MP Preneet Kaur expressed deep gratitude and humility, pledging to continue serving Patiala and Punjab with renewed zeal.

"I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive this heartfelt letter from Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. Your kind words recognising my family's service to Punjab are truly inspiring and strengthen our dedication to serve Patiala and Punjab with even greater zeal. For us, it is a sacred duty to follow Guru Sahib's 'hukum' to serve our people," Preneet Kaur wrote on X.

She affirmed her commitment to the progress and prosperity of Punjab, echoing the sentiment of the Fateh Rally's success as a testament to Punjab's determination to support the mission of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Punjab, and expressed confidence of BJP's victory.

Captain Amarinder Singh also expressed his gratitude, tweeting: "Heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for your encouraging letter. Your recognition of our family's service to Punjab strengthens our resolve to serve Patiala and Punjab with renewed dedication.

"We are committed to advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Punjab. I am confident that with ever-increasing support of the people, victory for the BJP in Patiala and Punjab is certain."

Punjab will go to the polls for its 13 Parliamentary seats on June 1.