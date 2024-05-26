King Of Thailand Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn has congratulated PresidentIlham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads as follows:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic ofAzerbaijan, allow me to extend my cordial congratulations and bestwishes for the good health and happiness of Your Excellency, aswell as for the peace, progress, and prosperity of the Republic ofAzerbaijan and its people.

Thailand and the Republic of Azerbaijan have enjoyed afast-growing relationship in multiple areas of common endeavor. Iam confident that, with our shared commitment and mutual support,we will continue working closely together to seek moreopportunities to strengthen and expand our cooperation in trade,tourism, education, and clean energy, thereby yielding greaterbenefits for our countries and peoples.

Sincerely,

Maha Vajiralongkorn

King of Thailand