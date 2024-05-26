Naval Forces' Military Unit Holds Open Doors Day On The Eve Of Independence Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Naval Forces' military unit has held Open Doors Day on the eveof Azerbaijan Independence Day ( May 28), Azernews reports citing the Defense Ministry .

First, flowers were laid in front of the monument erected in themilitary unit's territory in memory of the Shehids, and tribute waspaid to their memory.

At the event, attended by representatives of the Ministry ofDefense and the public, media representatives, Shehids' familiesand relatives of servicemen, the memory of the National Leader ofthe Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and the Shehids, whosacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthemof the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Congratulations of the Minister of Defense and other seniorofficials of the Ministry were conveyed to the military unit'spersonnel. It was noted that the Azerbaijan Army is becomingstronger and its combat readiness is increasing daily under theleadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,Mr. Ilham Aliyev. It was also emphasized that the Army isconsistently capable of defending the country's territorialintegrity.

The participants were provided with detailed information aboutthe military unit's formation and combat path. It was noted thatsince its establishment, the military unit has constantlycourageously fought in battles for the territorial integrity of ourlands. Many servicemen of the military unit were awarded variousorders and medals for the worthy fulfillment of the tasks setduring the defense of the Motherland.

Then the guests watched the exemplary performances of the marinespecial forces.

The distinguished servicemen were awarded with honorary diplomasand valuable gifts.

Following the completion of the official part, a festive tablewas organized for military personnel and guests with theparticipation of the military unit's command.

