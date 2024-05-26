Russian Missile Downed Over Khmelnytskyi Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Khmelnytsky region, during this morning's air raid alert, an enemy missile was shot down with no damage inflicted by its debris.

That's according to Serhiy Tyurin , head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"This morning, during an air raid alert, as a result of an enemy strike, an explosion was heard in one of the region's districts.

That was air defense in action.

The incident brought no casualties or destruction, Serhiy Tyurin wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, today, May 26, an air raid alert was declared in a number of regions of Ukraine due to the launch of enemy UAVs and the takeoff of strategic bombers with subsequent launches of Kinzhal-type missiles.