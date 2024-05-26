Arab IPU Welcomes ICJ's Decision To Halt Israeli Operations In Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, May 26 (KUNA) -- The Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (Arab IPU) welcomed the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) decision on Sunday, which orders the Israeli occupation entity to cease its military operations in the Palestinian city of Rafah, in response to Arab, regional, and international demands.

In a statement, the union's presidency called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, especially in Rafah, and for the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid without delay or obstruction, demanding an end to the forced racist displacement of Palestinians.

The union underlined the significance of the timing of this decision, noting international recognition of the occupation's non-compliance with previous court rulings and its deliberate neglect of the deteriorating living conditions of Palestinians and their unjust displacement.

Arab IPU commended the countries that voted in favor of a second resolution supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, urging the global community to monitor the occupation's compliance to the court's order to halt its military aggression and crimes against humanity.

The union warned that double standards would only lead to more escalation, violence, and bloodshed in the region, reiterating its solid solidarity with the Palestinian people, supporting any decision or initiative that promotes peace, ends all forms of racial discrimination and oppression, and enables Palestinians to exercise their legitimate rights, including the right of return, self-determination, and the establishment of an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)

