Israeli Occupation Authorities Hand Demolition Notices To Palestinian Jerusalemites

Occupied Jerusalem, May 26 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation forces Sunday handed Palestinians "demolition notices" for their shops and public facilities on the road between the Jaba and Qalandiya military checkpoints north of occupied Jerusalem.According to a statement, the Jaba Municipal Council said the occupation forces delivered demolition notices to the owners of shops and public facilities on the road, including a bridge linking the towns of Jaba and Al-Ram to "widen" the road to facilitate the passage of settlers from occupied Jerusalem to illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.The statement reads, "The occupation has completed the construction of a vehicle tunnel under the Qalandiya military checkpoint, which has become a main road linking Jerusalem to the West Bank, used only by settlers, while the checkpoint remains in place to obstruct the passage of Jerusalemites."Separately, several Palestinians were injured when Israeli occupation forces stormed the Al Arroub refugee camp in north Hebron, south of the occupied West Bank.The Palestinian Red Crescent Society issued a statement accusing the Israeli occupation forces of firing at them and throwing tear gas bombs at Palestinians and their homes in the refugee camp, injuring scores.