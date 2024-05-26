IEC Requests CSPD To Submit Jordan's Voter Lists

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 26 (Petra) -Independent Election Commission (IEC) requested Civil Status and Passport Department (CSPD) to send voter lists for the upcoming 2024 Lower House elections, scheduled to be held on next September 10, in accordance with provisions of Lower House of Representatives Election Law No. (4) of 2022.According to an IEC statement on Sunday, the CSPD will provide the commission with an electronic copy of the Kingdom's voter lists within 7 days from the date of its request, including names of Jordanians, who are eligible to vote in the 2024 parliamentary elections.The IEC, according to its statement, will then display the voter lists for a 7-day period on its website, to be checked by the public and will declare them at the headquarters of the election committees in the Kingdom's electoral districts, their subsidiary offices, CSPD offices and municipal headquarters.