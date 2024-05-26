Israeli Drones Kill Two In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, May 26 (Petra) -- Two Lebanese Sunday were killed in two separate raids carried out by Israeli forces on the towns of Nafoura and Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.A Lebanese security official said an Israeli drone targeted and killed one and injured another in the Nafoura town. Israeli forces fired another guided missile from a drone that targeted a man on a motorcycle in Ayta ash Shab town, killing one and injuring at least one.He added that the Israeli artillery bombed Wadi Hassan between the towns of Shihin and Majdal Zun, Wadi Hamoul and the outskirts of the Zabqin town.He added that Israeli forces "combed" the areas of the town of Kafr Kila with firearms.