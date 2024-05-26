Monaco Grand Prix Red-Flagged After First Lap Pile-Up

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco: A multi-car pile up which ripped Sergio Perez's Red Bull car apart forced the Monaco Grand Prix to be red-flagged after just one lap on Sunday.

Perez spun after being hit hard from behind by Kevin Magnussen's Haas.

Nico Hulkenberg in the other Haas was a third innocent casualty.

All three drivers appeared unhurt.

For the Haas team this was further misfortune after both cars were disqualified from Saturday's qualifying.

The race on the narrow streets of the Principality was stopped to allow debris to be cleared off the circuit.

Charles Leclerc escaped all the drama as the Ferrari driver aims to make it third time lucky by winning his home race for the first time after his last two attempts from pole ended disappointingly.

The iconic grand prix will set off at a yet to be confirmed time.

The red flag could turn out helping Leclerc as his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz picked up a puncture in a separate incident and will now have effectively a free pit stop during the interruption.