Kelly & Co's Innovation In Pet Nutrition Wins Silver At 11Th Annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

Kelly & Co's CEO, Mr. Wichitpon Assavachamnan (left), proudly accepts the Silver Award for Innovation in Consumer Products & Services at the 11th Annual Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards.

Kelly & Co's Freeze-dried Pet Nutrition Wins Silver for Innovation at the Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards.

- Mr. Wichitpon Assavachamnan, CEO of Kelly & Co'sMANILA, THE PHILLIPPINES, May 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant achievement for the pet nutrition industry, Kelly & Co's has been honored with the Silver Award for Innovation in Consumer Products & Services at the 11th Annual Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards. The prestigious accolade, awarded for the company's groundbreaking freeze-dried technology, highlights Kelly & Co's commitment to revolutionizing pet nutrition and confirms its position at the forefront of the industry.This year, the competition saw more than 1,000 nominations from across the Asia-Pacific region, all vying for recognition of their innovative achievements. The winners were selected by an esteemed panel of over 150 judges, making Kelly & Co's triumph a notable milestone.The Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards, an international business awards competition, are open to organizations across 29 markets in the region. Its primary focus is to acknowledge and celebrate innovation in all its forms. Winning this award underscores Kelly & Co's dedication to providing top-tier, innovative products that enhance the lives of pets and their owners.Kelly & Co's freeze-dried technology stands out for its ability to preserve the nutritional integrity and flavor of pet food, offering a superior alternative to traditional methods. By eliminating the need for artificial preservatives and retaining the raw nutrients, Kelly & Co's ensures that pets receive high-quality, natural nutrition."We are thrilled to receive this recognition from the Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards," said Mr. Wichitpon Assavachamnan, the CEO of Kelly & Co's (on the left). "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop and perfect our freeze-dried technology, and this award validates our efforts and commitment to innovation. We believe that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of pet owners who want the best for their furry companions."This accolade is expected to further strengthen Kelly & Co's position in the market, as the company continues to lead the way in pet nutrition innovation. As consumers increasingly seek natural and high-quality options for their pets, Kelly & Co's award-winning products are poised to meet this growing demand.For more information about Kelly & Co's and their award-winning products, visit their website atAbout the Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards:The Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie® Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards for more than 20 years.

