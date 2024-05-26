Teaming with Appspace: PPDS ProStore welcomes leading workplace management and experience platform – now officially certified in the Wave ecosystem

(MENAFN- beesbuzzpr)

Certified in partnership: Trusted by over 2,500 organisations – including Google, Netflix, Uber, Pfizer and Nestle – and over 160 Fortune 500 companies, Appspace is now certified, fully compatible, and available for remote installation with the PPDS Wave ProStore across India and Asia.



Amsterdam, May 2024: PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays, is delighted to announce Appspace has been certified as an official PPDS Wave ProStore premium application making it even easier to deploy one of the world’s leading workplace management and experience platforms with Philips Android SoC displays.



More than 2,500 organisations worldwide, including 160 Fortune 500 companies, and 12 million on site, remote, and frontline employees, use Appspace daily. Appspace – which has offices in the US, UK, UAE, and Malaysia – is the first workplace experience platform designed to connect people, places, and spaces using digital signage, space reservation, employee apps, intranets, and more.



Philips Android SoC displays include the Philips Signage 3000 Series (Q-Line), Philips Signage 4000 Series (D-Line), and the Philips Interactive (T-Line).



Features at a glance:



• Digital signage: Get information across on workplace displays, allowing visitors and staff to interact.

• Space reservation: Help everyone find and reserve rooms, desks, and more at your office locations.

• Intranet: Unite everything employees need for work in a single hub, personalised to every worker.

• Employee app: Reach frontline and on site teams with a mobile experience that goes everywhere.



The PPDS ProStore provides a simple and seamless marketplace for customers to access their preferred applications and services on their Philips Android SoC displays, while removing all limitations and concerns around compatibility, making it easy to install preferred applications remotely out of the box.



As part of the Wave ecosystem – the evolutionary, scalable cloud platform unlocking the power, versatility and intelligence of Philips Professional Display fleet – Appspace can now be selected, remotely distributed, updated and managed from any location, allowing full control over the display configuration and, therefore, customer experience.



Sian Rees, PPDS’ Business Development Director – Wave and Software Partnerships, said: “At PPDS we are driven by partnerships providing the innovative and indispensable solutions required for your Philips Professional Displays. As a business we have undergone a significant transformation, advancing from a provider of display hardware to a company delivering choice, value, and support to both the AV channel and end customers through an open approach to innovation. The PPDS Wave ProStore is a key pillar of that strategy and we have been delighted with the response from the market since officially going live in 2023.



“By partnering with premium providers like Appspace, and adding their applications on the ProStore, we ensure the best user experience for our customers, enabling them to customise for their specific use case and industry with trusted and proven platform partners. In addition, Wave allows them to easily and remotely install these apps, and manage and scale their fleets. We’re delighted to welcome Appspace into our Wave community.”





