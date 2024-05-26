Secretary-General Calls on all Member States to Build the Necessary Institutional Frameworks for Active Multilateral Economic Engagement

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 23 May 2024



The 40th Follow-up Committee Meeting of the OIC Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) was held in Ankara, Republic of Türkiye, on 22 – 23 May 2024.



In his message to the meeting, His Excellency Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), urged all Member States to build the necessary institutional frameworks for active multilateral economic engagement in various economic sectors.

H. E. Hissein Taha also called on the Member States to actively participate in the forthcoming Twelfth Islamic Conference of Tourism Ministers (ICTM), scheduled to be held in Khiva, Republic of Uzbekistan, on 31 May – 2 June 2024. He also encouraged all Member States to actively participate in the Third Session of the Trade Negotiation Committee at the ministerial level, to be held in an open-ended format in Istanbul, Republic of Türkiye, on 10 – 11 June 2024. These events aim to adopt various programs and projects to enhance intra-OIC trade and tourism.



The 40th Follow-up Committee Meeting reviewed the status of implementation of various projects under the COMCEC, focusing on trade and investment, agriculture, tourism and financial development, the private sector, and poverty alleviation. Additionally, the meeting approved the draft agenda of the 40th General Assembly of COMCEC, to be held in Istanbul, Türkiye, on 2 - 5 November 2024.



The COMCEC Follow-up Committees meet annually to review the implementation of the COMCEC Ministerial Sessions in the area of economic and trade development. They also prepare the necessary working documents for the forthcoming COMCEC Ministerial Sessions.





