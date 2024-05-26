Samsung introduces 3-year warranty on select home appliances, guaranteeing long-lasting performance and peace of mind

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE, May 23, 2024, Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced an extended warranty program for Gulf customers. The program offers an additional 2-year warranty on top of the existing 1-year manufacturer warranty for select Samsung home appliances.



Samsung's extended warranty program showcases its dedication to customer satisfaction and confidence in the durability of its home appliances. The additional two years of coverage guarantees optimal performance to customers to use their appliances with complete peace of mind. This extended warranty applies to Samsung's state-of-the-art products, such as the interactive Family Hub refrigerator, the personalized Bespoke washer and dryer, and the robust Jet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Series. These innovative products harness cutting-edge AI technology to simplify household chores and elevate the user experience, delivering both convenience and assurance.



To take advantage of this extended warranty, customers who have purchased eligible Samsung home appliances should register their products post-purchase using their personal details and the product serial number.



Burcin Arabul, Director of the Home Appliances Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said, "At Samsung, we are dedicated to providing our customers with the highest quality products and services. The introduction of our 3-year warranty program in the GCC showcases our confidence in the durability and reliability of our home appliances. We are committed to offering our customers complete peace of mind when they choose Samsung for their household needs."







