QF’S ABP Celebrates 123 graduates from class of 2024

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) Doha, Qatar, 23 May 2024: The Academic Bridge Program has celebrated the graduation of its Class of 2024 in an official ceremony honoring 123 male and female graduates. The event signifies an important milestone in the lives of the students, concluding a journey filled with learning, challenges, and experiences.

The ceremony, held at the Pre-University Education (PUE) Theater, was attended by Abeer Al Khalifa, President of Pre-University Education, part of Qatar Foundation (QF), as well as faculty members and parents.

Dr. Saheim Khalaf Al-Temimi, ABP's Director, said: “Today is more than just a celebration; it is an opportunity to express our pride in our graduates’ unwavering commitment to social responsibility and their deep belief in creating positive change in society through their ideas, actions, and deeds. They have demonstrated exceptional will and determination.”

Dr. Al-Temimi added that the aim of ABP, which was established in 2001, is to prepare high school graduates for admission to and success at top universities in Qatar and around the world.

“We achieve this through outstanding academic support tailored to each student's needs, providing them with the academic and personal skills needed to embark on their journey towards achieving their university dreams.

“As we celebrate the achievements of our graduates, we are thrilled to introduce a significant milestone in the Academic Bridge Program journey: the launch of new academic programs and pathways. These initiatives are meticulously crafted to improve academic and career opportunities, foster essential personal skills, empower our students, expand learning horizons, and stay aligned with modern developments. Our aim is to provide our students with the highest quality education in line with international standards.”

Abdalla Al-Malki, an 18-year-old student graduating from ABP this year, said: "The Academic Bridge Program was a transformative experience for me. It not only strengthened my academic skills but also helped me grow personally. The support and guidance I received from the faculty were invaluable.

“One of the highlights of my time at ABP was being appointed as male Vice President of the Student Association, through an election. This role gave me the opportunity to voice both my concerns and those of my fellow students, contributing to building strong connections and improving my social skills.

“Looking ahead, I am incredibly excited to pursue my studies in medicine. The rigorous academic foundation and personal growth I experienced at ABP have prepared me for this next chapter. I am eager to apply the knowledge and skills I gained at ABP to my medical studies and ultimately to my career as a doctor."

Maryam Al-Ibrahim, another 18-year-old student graduating from ABP this year, said: "ABP has profoundly influenced my personal development. It taught me to confidently express my needs and manage my time effectively, which are skills that have proven invaluable.

“The supportive environment at ABP encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone, advocate for myself, and recognize that the boundaries I face are often those I set. These experiences have equipped me with the confidence and abilities I need to succeed in both academic and personal endeavors.

"As a person with a disability, being the sole representative in my cohort was initially daunting. However, ABP has significantly shaped my personal development. This experience taught me to educate others about my disability and embrace differences rather than fear them. ABP helped me realize my potential, showing that with the right support and accommodations, we can all thrive and accomplish great things."





