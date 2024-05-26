Mustang GTD Story Accelerates into Summer with Online Series and European Debut

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 23 2024 – Ford is preparing to take the most advanced, audacious Mustang ever to Europe. Set to debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Mustang GTD[1] will also take to the roads of Europe for testing that will pave the way for an official timed run in the fourth quarter of 2024 at the famed Nürburgring Nordschleife.

“We’ve tested the Mustang GTD in North America extensively, including laps at Sebring International Raceway and Virginia International Raceway. This has all been in service of engineering a car that can lap the Nürburgring in under seven minutes,” said Mustang GTD Chief Program Engineer Greg Goodall. “Moving onto European roads and dedicated test sessions at the Nürburgring is the next step, ahead of a timed run later this year.”

Built to beat Europe’s best, Mustang GTD will follow its European debut at Le Mans with appearances at the 24 Hours of Spa and the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Accompanying Mustang GTD’s first appearance in Europe will be a new online storytelling series that delves into the components and engineering that make this the Mustang of supercars, using life-like computer-generated renderings to illustrate the cutting-edge suspension and supercharged V8 engine that targets over 800 horsepower[2], and more.

These images and videos show high-performance equipment in ways that match the high-performance nature of the Mustang GTD. Fans can go to the Mustang or Ford Motor Company channels on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, or X, or to the Mustang GTD page on Fordto catch the latest news and information as it happens.

The Mustang, which just celebrated its 60th anniversary, is a well-established icon here in the Middle East, a region that recently saw the launch of an all-new Dark Horse edition of the legendary muscle car.

The Mustang GTD will be arriving to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain. Customers interested in the Ford Mustang GTD are invited to register with their local Ford distributor to learn more.





