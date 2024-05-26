MoEngage to host the 3rd edition of #GROWTH Summit in Riyadh

(MENAFNEditorial) KSA, May 26th , 2024: After creating a global community of 50,000+ Marketers, Product, and Customer Experience professionals, MoEngage, the leading marketing automation and customer engagement platform in the Middle East, is set to host 150+ leaders and practitioners from top consumer brands at its flagship event, the #GROWTH Summit Riyadh, on June 5th, 2024, in association with Amazon Web Services, Branch and ValueFirst.



The #GROWTH Summit offers a unique platform for Saudi Arabia’s leading brands to share insights, gain practical strategies, and align their business growth with the country’s Vision 2030 initiative.



In addition to being an interactive opportunity to network with a diverse group of marketing, product, and customer experience leaders, the invite-only conference has seen expert speakers from brands like Alamar Foods, Alsaif Gallery, Landmark Group, D360 Bank, and many more.



This edition of #GROWTH Summit Riyadh will host thought-provoking panel discussions and fireside chats on how brands can revolutionize customer experience to drive unparalleled business growth to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 from speakers like:

● Islam Rashid, Chief Technology Officer, Wafy

● Driss Moutawakil, Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer, SAPTCO Alsa for Transportation

● Roberts Bendins, Head of Hyper and Marketplace, Nana

● Hassan El-Tahan, Vice President of Growth, Gathern

● And many more…..



This is not all, this exclusive conference will feature various customer growth stories, masterclasses, exciting product updates around GenAI, and networking opportunities.



Why should marketers in Saudi Arabia not miss this event?



- Leading Brands Under One Roof: Interact with professionals from brands across industries, such as Retail, E-commerce, Financial Services, Travel, Media, Entertainment, Telecom, and more.



- It’s A!l About You: MoEngage is committed to empowering consumer brands to build lasting customer relationships and achieve sustainable growth. #GROWTH Summit is a true reflection of this commitment to knowledge sharing.



- Product, Features and More: Get an exclusive peak at latest updates on features that are revolutionizing customer engagement like Merlin AI, Website Personalization, Inform, OSM Pro, and Flows.



- A True Networking Event: Meet and begin engaging conversations with your peers and get a chance to discuss challenges and solutions around customer engagement with marketing leaders over a sumptuous meal.



There’s more….To celebrate the massive feats of success leading Retail, Travel, Hospitality, Media, and Entertainment in Saudi Arabia have achieved with their customer engagement strategies and commitment to customer delight, MoEngage is also hosting the Customer Engagement Excellence Awards Saudi Arabia 2024 as part of the #GROWTH Summit.



“With our customer portfolio in Saudi Arabia doubling and strong integrations with leading local partners, we are committed to empowering the digital growth plans of leading brands in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”, said Kunal Badiani, Regional Head - Middle East, Turkey and Africa, MoEngage. “The #GROWTH Summit in Riyadh is a major step for us to achieve this goal of helping brands realize their digital transformation goal to align with the government-led Vision 2030. After witnessing massive success across 4 continents, 50,000+ attendees, and more than 100-panel sessions, we’re elated to be hosting the event once again at a fast-paced, rapidly growing market like Saudi Arabia.”







MENAFN26052024000070016471ID1108258711