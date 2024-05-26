Dubai qualifies the 3 × 3 Basketball Champions to the World Championship Finals in New York

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) The Emirates Legends Team for Men & the Golden Girls Team have qualified from the 3 × 3 Basketball Championship (Red Bull Half Court) to the World Championship Finals in New York (Street Ball), following exciting competitions, held in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council (DSC).



Both qualifying teams will represent UAE in the World Championship Finals, to be held next October in New York City of America, where they will compete vs. other teams qualified from 21 countries.



The Emirates Legends Team for Men & the Golden Girls Team have qualified to the Finals after they presented distinctive performance during the qualifiers stage, held at different locations of the country, and its finals were held at Ain Dubai in the JBR with participation of more than 160 male & female teams, and it continued over a period of four weeks.



Each match lasted for ten minutes, and the winner was the Team with more points. The team which gains 21 points before the end of the original time of the match is considered as winner. In case two teams tie in a draw by the end of the specified time, then the team which record two points first will be considered as winner, while the final result is calculated as 21 – 20 and not 22 – 20.



The final matches were held in the presence of the America’s Chris Matthews, the World Expert in the basketball shooting trainings, amid wide fans follow up, increasing the splendor of the competitions via interactions with players & fans. He managed a competition of shooting toward the net, held with enthusiastic participation of fans, who also joined exhibition matches alongside basketball’s professionals, taking into account that winners in these matches gained valuable prizes.



In conclusion of the competition, the male & female winners from the UIE Legends & Golden Girls Teams expressed full pleasure for winning the titles of this unique competition. They appreciated the proper level of organization & the remarkable support of official parties and the Arab & international basketball stars throughout the stages of the event. They are currently focusing on trainings & preparations for the Finals, scheduled from 16th to 21st Oct. in New York City of America.



The Championship, held in partnership with Arada Real Estate Development Co. and under the sponsorship of DSC, provided unique opportunities for local communities to participate & attend an event that combines between the practice of basketball, music & arts of the street. Pioneers & fans cheered & supported their favorite teams, and enjoyed the wonderful atmospheres in front of the spectacular background of Jumeirah Beach Residence during the Sunset on the other side of Ain Dubai.



The Red Bull Half Court Championship has been launched to scout the best street basketball players in the world. The 3 × 3 basketball championship based on the remarkable skills of street basketball in 2020, and it has therefore become one of the most important competitions of the street ball for both genders in the world. It is also considered as a gateway to stardom through national competitions taking place in more than 21 countries during 2024.



Teams move forward to the next stage by winning matches, but there is a unique feature created by Red Bull; “Own the Stadium Feature”, which is awarded to the team that score the highest numbers of points in all matches in each group, and this feature allows teams to surpass to the next stage, even if they do not win most matches, and enhance the attacking nature of the game.









