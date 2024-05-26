Central Bank of Iran allocates USD10.185B to facilitate importation of essential goods

(MENAFN) Since the commencement of the current Iranian calendar year on March 19, 2024, the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has allocated USD10.185 billion in foreign currency to facilitate the importation of essential goods and commodities, medicinal supplies, and commercial products. As highlighted by Asghar Balsini, spokesperson of the Iran Center for Exchange (ICE), a substantial portion of this allocation, amounting to USD2.557 billion, was designated for the procurement of medicines and vital goods, with the remaining funds allocated for trade-related merchandise.



Furthermore, a separate allocation of USD233 million was earmarked for the importation of technical and engineering services during this period, as reported by ISNA. Notably, a significant portion of the funds, totaling USD2.164 billion, was allocated towards importing fundamental agricultural commodities, including wheat, oily seeds, and animal feedstock. Additionally, USD393 million was allocated for the procurement of raw materials crucial to the pharmaceutical industry and medical equipment.



In March, the Expediency Discernment Council of Iran authorized the government and state management entities, including the CBI, to expend 13.6 billion euros at a preferential exchange rate for the importation of essential items such as agricultural products, medicines, and associated raw materials, along with medical equipment. This decision was reached during a meeting chaired by Ayatollah Amoli Larijani to deliberate on and review the budget for the ongoing financial year.



The council emphasized that preferential exchange rates would be extended for the clearance or conversion of foreign resources derived from the export of oil, gas, and gas condensates, specifically designated for the importation of basic agricultural goods and medicines, as outlined in the approved list by the Council of Ministers in late April.



The oversight and management of these imports are entrusted to a working group comprising key government officials, including the first vice president, the head of the central bank, the head of the country's planning and budget organization, as well as relevant ministers overseeing economic affairs, agriculture, industry, mining, and trade.

