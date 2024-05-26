Interior Ministry Issues Clarification On Seat Belt Traffic Violation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) issued a clarification regarding seat belt traffic violations.

In a social media announcement, the Ministry stated that a violation will be registered against drivers and front seat passengers if and when they are found not wearing seat belts by traffic patrols and surveillance cameras .

The General Directorate of Traffic began utilizing automated monitoring of traffic violations for unbuckled seat belts and use of mobile phones while driving in September last year. A unified radar system, which is connected to all radars and road CCTV cameras across the country, is being used to monitor such traffic violations and ensure safety for all.



Drug Enforcement officials in Qatar arrest narcotics dealer Strong winds and dusty conditions expected in Qatar this week

Read Also

The Ministry further added that this is in accordance with Article (54) of Traffic Law No. (19) of 2007, which mandates that both driver of a motor vehicle and the front seat passenger must seat belts while the vehicle is in motion on the road.

The clarification follows new traffic rules recently unveiled by the Ministry regarding traffic fine payments, exit permits for vehicles, payment of traffic fines, and on designating lanes for taxis, limousines, and motorcycles for delivery vehicles.