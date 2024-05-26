4Th JOPEX Exhibition To Kick Off Next Week-EAIIA

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 26 (Petra) - Activities of the 4th Jordan Packaging Exhibition (JOPEX) is scheduled to begin next week, organized by Eastern Amman Investors Industrial Association (EAIIA).The event will be held on an area of ??800 square metres, at International Exhibition Center in Mecca Mall, in conjunction with the International Machinery and Electromechanical Exhibition (JIMEX) ) and the Solar Near East Exhibition (SONEX), EAIIA announced.The exhibition, in which 26 local industrial companies participate, aims to network companies in the Kingdom's industrial and commercial sectors and learn about innovative products and ideas in packaging solutions field for various industrial products.In a statement Sunday, EAIIA Chairman, Dr. Iyad Abu Haltam, pointed to the "remarkable" progress achieved by the Jordanian packaging industry locally and internationally.Abu Haltam called on company owners and their representatives to present their "best" technologies and ideas to the public and visitors to the exhibition from inside and outside of Jordan.Abu Haltam also stressed the importance of the Kingdom's packaging sector in supporting progress of Jordanian industry, noting that its companies' development is a "true" lever for Jordan's industrial exports to about 140 countries.