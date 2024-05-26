Hanandeh Urges 'Integrated' Pan-Islamic Partnership In Digital Economy

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 26 (Petra) -Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Ahmed Hanandeh, called on Islamic countries to work in partnership and complementary approach to enhance cooperation in the digital economy field to serve their societies.Hanandeh's remarks came during a session themed: " Role of Governments in Stimulating Investment in the Digital Economy" at "Invest in the Digital Economy" Forum, organized by Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) in cooperation with Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD).Speaking at the event, Hanandeh noted the current emerging and pioneering projects in the Islamic world now need a funding network, open markets, and launch training to develop and grow in the digital transformation area, which became "key" now, especially since multiple economic and service sectors depend on it to conduct their business.The minister also said role of governments aims to enable investment and create an "attractive" investment environment that helps provide "key" platforms and capabilities that help the public and private sectors to advance and keep pace with transformation required in investment, trade and economy.Locally, noted Jordan today has a number of policies, strategies and Economic Modernization Vision (EMV), with more than 365 programs, focusing primarily in digital transformation, creativity and innovation, and creative manufacturing and industries.Through the EMV, he indicated that Jordan seeks to become a regional center in the basic infrastructure of communications and information technology to serve the region and network with other countries.Jordan, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership and support and the youth efforts, successfully contributed to the region's digital scene and became a"promising and advanced" country in this field, he pointed out.In 1988, he said Jordan established the first investment fund in the information technology sector and contributed to establishment of many "leading and entrepreneurial " companies in the region, referring to the region's first financial technology and educational technology company.